USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 340,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,838,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of JOYY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

YY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 585,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,308. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.