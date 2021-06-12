USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.74. 1,151,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

