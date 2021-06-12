Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.70 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

