Valneva SE’s (NASDAQ:VALN) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 15th

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

VALN opened at $27.80 on Friday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

