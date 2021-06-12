Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.