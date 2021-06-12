Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.78. The stock had a trading volume of 331,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $228.65.

