Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.