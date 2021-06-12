Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of VNWTF remained flat at $$12.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.