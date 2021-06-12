Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 2,375 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.

VLDR opened at $11.07 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

