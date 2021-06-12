Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Michael Vella Sells 10,373 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $118,044.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Vella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

