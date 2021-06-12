Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Laura Tarman Sells 970 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) VP Laura Tarman sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,038.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $156,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Tarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Laura Tarman sold 778 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

