Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.