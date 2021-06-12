Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.15 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.15 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00650287 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,889,683,344 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

