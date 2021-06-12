Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.