Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,404 BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BMTX opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.