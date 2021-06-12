Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

