Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $112,000 Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,294,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,181,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $4.01 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.