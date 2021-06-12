Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $653.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

