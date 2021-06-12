Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

