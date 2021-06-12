Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,554,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

