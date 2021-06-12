Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.