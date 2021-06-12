Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

