Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.43. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $444,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $330,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 18.0% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

