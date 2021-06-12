Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report sales of $614.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 431,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $45.00.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.