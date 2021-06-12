VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VivoPower International stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

