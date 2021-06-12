VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 779.5% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

