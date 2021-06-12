VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 779.5% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
VNUE Company Profile
