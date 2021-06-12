Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in May

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VCMMF opened at $4.20 on Friday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

