Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.