Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,009 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,093,000 after purchasing an additional 217,206 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 808,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -305.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

