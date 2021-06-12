Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $427,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of VMC opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

