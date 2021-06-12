Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 1,889,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.14 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.