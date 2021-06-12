Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 103 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,900 shares of company stock worth $53,542,531. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG opened at $661.94 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $672.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

