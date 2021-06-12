Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Youdao were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAO opened at $24.76 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

