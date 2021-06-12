Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

