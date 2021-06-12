W Green Pay (WGP) Price Down 98.2% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $102,634.67 and approximately $12,998.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 98.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

