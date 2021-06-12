W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.