Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 791,881 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

