wave edu coin Market Cap Reaches $153,351.22 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $153,351.22 and $7,570.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00179029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00196076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.01137260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,819.34 or 0.99787213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.