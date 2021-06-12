Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,730. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $175.64 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

