Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

TSLA stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $652.58. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.