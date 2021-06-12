Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

