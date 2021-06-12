Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31.

