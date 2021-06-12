Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

