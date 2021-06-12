Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.17. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.58. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

