WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. 639,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,416. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

