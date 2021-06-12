Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

IMPL opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

