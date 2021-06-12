Wedbush Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $344.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.62.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $314.67 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

