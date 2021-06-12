Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.60

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.25. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 6,372 shares.

The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.47%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

