Whiteheart Price Hits $830.31 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $830.31 or 0.02342922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $280,991.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00158910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00197360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.01155025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,777.13 or 1.00954390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

