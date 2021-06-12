Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 1292191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £182.13 million and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.16.

In other Wilmington news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

